Olympics-Shooting-Markswoman swaps pint pulling for pistols

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Thirsty patrons in a Devon pub may have to wait a little longer for their drinks over the next fortnight as part-time bartender Georgina Geikie makes her Olympic debut in the 25 metre pistol event in London.

The 27-year-old Briton, who won a bronze in the pairs at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, works shifts in her local pub in south-west England between training sessions and the venue is likely to prove a hub for her supporters during the Games.

“Yes it does have a TV and lots of people told me they will be watching,” Geike told a small group of reporters on Tuesday of the pub in Drewsteignton. “They are getting really into the vibe of the Olympics.”

Making the most of the time away from work, Geikie has enjoyed rubbing shoulders with the household names of the British team in the athletes village.

Being greeted at the village by British deputy chef de mission and England rugby World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward was the highlight.

”I was very starry-eyed on the first couple of days, especially when we had our shooting welcome to the village by sir Clive Woodward, he is an absolute hero of mine.

“It has kind of gone on from there, seeing other people around the village who I have idolised as amazing sports people and actually walking in the same uniform as them and competing on a level playing field really shows that shooting is on the same level.” (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John Mehaffey)