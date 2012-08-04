FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Shooting-American Gray wins 50m three position rifle
August 4, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Shooting-American Gray wins 50m three position rifle

Patrick Johnston

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - American Jamie Lynn Gray swept to Olympic gold in the women’s 50 metre rifle three position on Saturday.

The American finished with a score of 691.9 ahead of Serbia’s Ivana Maksimovic in second with 687.5. Adela Sykorova of Czech Republic was third with 683.0.

Gray had topped qualifying where shooters fire 20 shots each in three different positions, prone, standing and kneeling, to take a two-point lead over Maksimovic.

In the 10-shot final from a standing position, Gray extended her lead early and was rarely troubled as she eased to a comfortable victory watched by London Games chief Seb Coe. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston)

