LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - The United States' Kimberly Rhode qualified for the next round at the Olympic women's shooting skeet on Sunday with 74 points at the Royal Artillery Barracks in London. Results Table 1. Kimberly Rhode (U.S.) 74 Q points 2. Danka Bartekova (Slovakia) 70 Q 3. Marina Belikova (Russia) 69 Q 4. Wei Ning (China) 68 Q 5. Christine Wenzel (Germany) 68 Q 6. Chiara Cainero (Italy) 67 Q (Editing by David Cutler)