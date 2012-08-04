FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's trap shooting medal results
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's trap shooting medal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Jessica Rossi won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's trap shooting on Saturday.
Slovakia's Zuzana Stefecekova won the silver and France's
Delphine Reau won the bronze.

 Results Table
  
 1.   Jessica Rossi (Italy)            99 points 
 2.   Zuzana Stefecekova (Slovakia)    93        
 3.   Delphine Reau (France)           93        
 4.   Alessandra Perilli (San Marino)  93        
 5.   Fatima Galvez (Spain)            87        
 6.   Suzanne Balogh (Australia)       87        
 7.   Satu Maekelae-Nummela (Finland)  70        
 8.   Elena Tkach (Russia)             70        
 9.   Kimberly Rhode (U.S.)            68        
 10.  Lin Yi Chun (Taiwan)             68        
 11.  Corey Cogdell (U.S.)             68        
 12.  Liu Yingzi (China)               67         
 13.  Nihan Kantarci (Turkey)          66        
 14.  Daina Gudzineviciute (Lithuania) 66        
 15.  Yukie Nakayama (Japan)           65        
 16.  Charlotte Kerwood (Britain)      64        
 17.  Sonja Scheibl (Germany)          64        
 18.  Ray Bassil (Lebanon)             64        
 19.  Kang Geeeun (South Korea)        62        
 20.  Shagun Chowdhary (India)         61        
 21.  Yasmina Mesfioui (Morocco)       61        
 22.  Gaby Diana Ahrens (Namibia)      59

