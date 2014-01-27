Olympics-Ski jumping-Morgenstern included in Austria delegation

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Triple Olympic ski jumping champion Thomas Morgenstern will take part in the Sochi Winter Games despite crashing heavily earlier this month, the Austrian Olympic Committee said on Monday.

Morgenstern was included in a 130-strong delegation, with Alpine skier Benjamin Raich, who will be taking part in his fourth Winter Games, bearing the flag.

Morgenstern was injured during a training accident at Bad Mitterndorf, Austria, on Jan. 10 after he lost his balance in the air, turned over and landed on his back and head.

The 27-year-old, who won Olympic titles in the individual and team large hill events in Turin in 2006 and a team large hill gold in Vancouver in 2010, left hospital for a rehabilitation clinic and has begun light training. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)