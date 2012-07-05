FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Hulk named in Brazil soccer squad
July 5, 2012 / 7:42 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Hulk named in Brazil soccer squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Porto striker Hulk was named as one of three permitted over-age players in a Brazil squad announced by coach Mano Menezes on Thursday for the London Olympics soccer tournament.

AC Milan’s Thiago Silva and Real Madrid left back Marcelo were also selected, after defeats in internationals warmups last month against Mexico and Argentina highlighted Brazil’s problems in finding decent defensive players under 23 years old.

Santos striker Neymar, 20, stands out as the 18-man squad’s ace in the pack.

Brazil, seeking their first Olympic soccer gold medal, kick off against Egypt in Group C on July 26.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral (Santos), Neto (Fiorentina)

Defenders: Marcelo (Real Madrid), Rafael (Manchester United), Danilo (Porto), Alex Sandro (Porto), Thiago Silva (AC Milan), Juan (Inter Milan), Bruno Uvini (Sao Paulo)

Midfielders: Romulo (Vasco da Gama), Ganso (Santos), Oscar (Internacional), Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur), Lucas (Sao Paulo)

Forwards: Neymar (Santos), Alexandre Pato (AC Milan), Leandro Damiao (Internacional), Hulk (Porto). (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Matt Barker)

