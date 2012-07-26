FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Gabon drew with Switzerland in men's soccer Group B
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 26, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Gabon drew with Switzerland in men's soccer Group B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWCASTLE, July 26 (Reuters) - Gabon tied with Switzerland
1-1 at St James' Park in Newcastle in the Olympic men's soccer
Group B at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
    All four teams in the group are now on 1 point after two
draws in the first games.
    
 Results Table
 Gabon  1 Switzerland 1  
 Mexico 0 South Korea 0  
 STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
1=. Gabon       1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
3.  Mexico      1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
3=. South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
 
 SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
Mexico      v Gabon       (1330)  
South Korea v Switzerland (1615)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.