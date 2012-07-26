FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Belarus beat New Zealand in group C match
#Olympics News
July 26, 2012 / 9:18 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Belarus beat New Zealand in group C match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COVENTRY, Jul 26 (Reuters) - Belarus beat New Zealand 1-0 at
the City of Coventry Stadium in match 6 of the Olympic men's
soccer group C at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
Brazil leads the Olympic group C round with 3 points.
Belarus is currently second with 3 points and Egypt is third
with 0 points.
Results Table
 
Belarus 1 New Zealand 0  
Brazil  3 Egypt       2  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F A Pts 
1. Brazil      1 1 0 0 3 2 3   
2. Belarus     1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
3. Egypt       1 0 0 1 2 3 0   
4. New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
Egypt  v New Zealand (1100)  
Brazil v Belarus     (1400)  

 (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
