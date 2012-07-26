Olympics-Belarus beat New Zealand in group C match

COVENTRY, Jul 26 (Reuters) - Belarus beat New Zealand 1-0 at the City of Coventry Stadium in match 6 of the Olympic men's soccer group C at the 2012 London Games on Thursday. Brazil leads the Olympic group C round with 3 points. Belarus is currently second with 3 points and Egypt is third with 0 points. Results Table Belarus 1 New Zealand 0 Brazil 3 Egypt 2 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Brazil 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 2. Belarus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3. Egypt 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 4. New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Egypt v New Zealand (1100) Brazil v Belarus (1400) (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)