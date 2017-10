NEWCASTLE, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan leads the Olympic men's soccer Group D round with 6 points. Honduras is second with 4 points and Morocco is third with 1 points after the most recent match. Results Table Spain 0 Honduras 1 Japan 1 Morocco 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Japan 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 2. Honduras 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 3. Morocco 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 4. Spain 2 0 0 2 0 2 0