LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Korea drew with Gabon 0-0 on Wednesday in an Olympic men's soccer Group B game. Results Table South Korea 0 Gabon 0 Mexico 1 Switzerland 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Mexico 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 2. South Korea 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3. Gabon 3 0 2 1 1 3 2 4. Switzerland 3 0 1 2 2 4 1