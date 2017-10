NEWCASTLE, England, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Korea beat Britain 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Saturday in an Olympic men's soccer quarter-finals match. Results Table South Korea beat Britain 5-4 on penalties after 1-1 AET (halftime: 1-1; 90 mins: 1-1; 105 mins: 1-1) Brazil beat Honduras 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) Mexico beat Senegal 4-2 AET (halftime: 1-0; 90 mins: 2-2; 105 mins: 3-2) Japan beat Egypt 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)