Olympics-Soccer-Britain squad awestruck by Village life, says Pearce

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Life in the Olympic Village is having a profound and positive impact on Britain’s squad, most of whom enjoy pampered lives as Premier League players, coach Stuart Pearce said.

Speaking the day before Britain play the United Arab Emirates at Wembley in a match they must not lose if they are to maintain a realistic chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals, Pearce said mixing with athletes from other nations and sports had provided some inpsiring, jaw-dropping moments, especially for the younger players.

Young and rich beyond the dreams of most working people, footballers are often perceived as arrogant, brash and out of touch with reality, but Pearce painted another picture after living in the Village with his squad.

“The Olympic Village experience is quite incredible,” he told reporters on Saturday.

”I went into the gym with some of my players and none of us had never seen anything like it in our lives.

”There were running machines, cross-trainers, every one of them had somebody on it, from a different nation of the world -- different shapes, different sizes -- it took your breath away.

”Our players went in there and their jaws dropped when they saw the magnitude, the intensity of the training that these athletes were doing -- not with people standing over them -- they were driving themselves as individuals.

”In one corner there was a group of Italian women preparing for judo or taekwando, in another corner there were two Moroccan wrestlers wrestling each other. There were Russian athletes stretching -- doing things with their legs you thought were physically impossible.

”Our players looked on in amazement and awe at these other athletes from other sports -- people we don’t often come across.

”Football prepares in isolation and I think it is fantastic for this group of young players to see how other people prepare.

“The dedication and professionalism of these athletes from around the world is somthing to see, some of them on a real low budget, some with jobs as well as being athletes. To be here and see people like this is awe-inpsiring.”

Pearce said while some players gave soccer a bad name, most were hard-working professionals intent on improving themselves -- and the Olympics will help them do that.

”The 18 players in the squad, myself and the staff will cherish this experience for the rest of our lives.

”To be part of a British team that has got 500-odd athletes is just incredible, but it’s a bigger picture here than just football, we have to showcase football.

“But what the players are getting out of this will stay with them for ever. It is just an incredible, awe-inspiring experience.”

Britain, who drew 1-1 with Senegal in their opening match at Old Trafford last week, face the UAE who lost 2-1 to Uruguay. The South Americans face Senegal in the first of the two matches at Wembley on Sunday. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)