Olympics-Soccer-North Korea match delayed after wrong flag displayed

July 25 (Reuters) - The start of the women’s Olympic soccer match between North Korea and Colombia was delayed on Wednesday after the South Korea flag was incorrectly displayed on a giant screen before kickoff at Glasgow’s Hampden Park stadium.

“The South Korean flag was shown in the video package on the screen before the kickoff and the North Koreans were naturally very upset about that,” Hampden Park media manager Andy Mitchell told Reuters after the North Koreans had walked off the pitch.

“We have made a full apology to the team and the North Korean NOC (National Olympic Committee). A genuine mistake was made for which we apologise.”

The game was scheduled to kick off at 1845 GMT. (Writing by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)