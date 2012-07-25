FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Japan beat Canada won the women's Football Group G Match 3
July 25, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Japan beat Canada won the women's Football Group G Match 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COVENTRY, Jul 25 (Reuters) - Japan beat Canada 2-1 at the
City of Coventry Stadium in Coventry in match 2 of the Olympic
women's Football team Group F at the 2012 London Games on
Wednesday.
Japan leads the Olympic women's Football team Group F round with
3 points.
Sweden and South Africa are currently equal second with 0
points.
Results Table
 
Japan 2 Canada 1  
STANDINGS 
                 P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Japan        1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
2.  Sweden       0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
2=. South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
4.  Canada       1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Japan  v Sweden       (1100)  
Canada v South Africa (1345)  

 (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
