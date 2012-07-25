FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-The United States won the women's Football team group G match 3
#Olympics News
July 25, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-The United States won the women's Football team group G match 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GLASGOW, Jul 25 (Reuters) - The United States beat France
4-2 at Hampden Park in Glasgow in match 3 of the Olympic women's
Football team group g at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
The United States leads the Olympic women's football group G
round with 3 points.
North Korea and Colombia are currently equal second with 0
points.
Results Table
 
U.S. 4 France 2  
STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
1.  U.S.        1 1 0 0 4 2 3   
2.  North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
2=. Colombia    0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
4.  France      1 0 0 1 2 4 0   
SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
U.S.   v Colombia    (1600)  
France v North Korea (1845)  

 (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)

