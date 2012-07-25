Olympics-Brazil won the women's Football team group e match 4

July 25 (Reuters) - CARDIFF, Jul 25 (Reuters) - Brazil beat Cameroon 5-0 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in match 4 of the Olympic women's Football team group e at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Britain and Brazil lead the Olympic women's Football team group e round with 3. New Zealand and Cameroon are equal third with 0 after the most recent match. Results Table Cameroon 0 Brazil 5 Britain 1 New Zealand 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Britain 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 1=. Brazil 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 3. New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 3=. Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) New Zealand v Brazil (1330) Britain v Cameroon (1615) (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)