Olympics-Sweden won the women's Football team group F match 5

COVENTRY, Jul 25 (Reuters) - Sweden beat South Africa 4-1 at the City of Coventry Stadium in Coventry in match 5 of the Olympic women's Football group F at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Sweden leads the Olympic women's Football team group F round with 3 points. Japan is currently second with 3 and Canada is third with 0 points after the most recent match. Results Table Sweden 4 South Africa 1 Japan 2 Canada 1 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Sweden 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2. Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3. Canada 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4. South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Japan v Sweden (1100) Canada v South Africa (1345) (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)