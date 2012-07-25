FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Sweden won the women's Football team group F match 5
#Africa
July 25, 2012 / 9:33 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Sweden won the women's Football team group F match 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COVENTRY, Jul 25 (Reuters) - Sweden beat South Africa 4-1 at
the City of Coventry Stadium in Coventry in match 5 of the
Olympic women's Football group F at the 2012 London Games on
Wednesday.
Sweden leads the Olympic women's Football team group F round
with 3 points.
Japan is currently second with 3 and Canada is third with 0
points after the most recent match.
Results Table
 
Sweden 4 South Africa 1  
Japan  2 Canada       1  
STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Sweden       1 1 0 0 4 1 3   
2. Japan        1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
3. Canada       1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
4. South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 4 0   
SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Japan  v Sweden       (1100)  
Canada v South Africa (1345)  

 (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
