GLASGOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Women's soccer Group G result at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Results Table U.S. 3 Colombia 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. U.S. 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 2. North Korea 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3. France 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 4. Colombia 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) France v North Korea (1845) Glasgow