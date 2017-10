COVENTRY, England, July 28 (Reuters) - Women's soccer Group F results at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Results Table Canada 3 South Africa 0 Japan 0 Sweden 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Sweden 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 2. Japan 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 3. Canada 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 4. South Africa 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Japan v South Africa (1330) Cardiff Canada v Sweden (1330) Newcastle (Editing by Paul Simao)