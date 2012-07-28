FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-France beats North Korea 5-0 in women's soccer group g
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-France beats North Korea 5-0 in women's soccer group g

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GLASGOW, July 28 (Reuters) - France beat North Korea 5-0 at
Hampden Park in Glasgow in match 12 of the Olympic women's
Soccer group g at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    The United States leads the Olympic women's Soccer group g
round with 6 points.
    France is currently second with 3 points and North Korea is
third with 3 points after the most recent match.
    
Results Table
 
France 5 North Korea 0  
U.S.   3 Colombia    0  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F A Pts 
1. U.S.        2 2 0 0 7 2 6   
2. France      2 1 0 1 7 4 3   
3. North Korea 2 1 0 1 2 5 3   
4. Colombia    2 0 0 2 0 5 0   
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
U.S.   v North Korea (1615) Manchester 
France v Colombia    (1615) Newcastle  

 (Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.