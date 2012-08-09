Olympics-Soccer-United States win third successive Olympic gold

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United States won their third successive women’s Olympic soccer tournament when they beat world champions Japan 2-1 after surviving a fightback at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

Two goals from midfielder Carli Lloyd, a header after eight minutes and a rasping left-foot shot from the edge of the box in the 54th, set the U.S. on their way to a fourth Olympic gold from the five women’s tournaments played.

Japan, who beat the U.S. in last year’s World Cup final, halved the deficit after 63 minutes when the U.S. failed to clear their lines, and Yuki Ogimi scored from close range. Japan dominated from then on but could not find an equaliser.

The official attendance of 80,203 was a record for a women’s match at an Olympics and was the biggest crowd to watch a women’s soccer match in Britain. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)