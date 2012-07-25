Olympics-Soccer-Britain get the ball rolling at Olympic Games

CARDIFF, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain kicked off the action at the London 2012 Olympic Games in their group match in the women’s soccer competition against New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium on Wednesday.

The Group E game is one of six being staged on Wednesday with the Cameroon-Brazil match following in Cardiff later. Two other games take place in Coventry with two more in Glasgow.

Because the soccer programmes for men and women do not fit easily into the tight Olympic schedule, the soccer competition begins before Friday’s opening ceremony.

The men’s soccer tournament starts on Thursday. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)