July 24, 2012 / 9:18 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Soccer-Beckham to play part in opening ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Former England soccer captain David Beckham will play a cameo role in Friday’s Olympic opening ceremony after he was left out of Britain’s team for the Games.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday the 37-year-old L.A. Galaxy midfielder said he would play a part in the ceremony but declined to give any details.

”No, I‘m not allowed to,“ he said. ”But it’s exciting, I‘m excited to be part of such a huge occasion for our country and for everybody involved in these Games.

“It’s exciting to have the Olympic Games in the East End of London and for myself to be part of that, I‘m very honoured.”

Ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham was born in Leytonstone, about five km from the Olympic stadium. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ken Ferris)

