Olympics-Athletics-South Sudanese says he'll run for the world
August 3, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Athletics-South Sudanese says he'll run for the world

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Sudan marathon runner Guor Marial said on Friday he would represent people all over the world when he competes at the London Games, running under the Olympic flag.

South Sudan, the world’s newest country which was recognised only last year, has not yet established a national Olympic Committee and so was not able to send a team to the Games.

“I came here because all the world came together to support me. It’s possible because of everyone,” the 28-year-old, the only athlete taking part from South Sudan, told reporters on arriving at Heathrow Airport.

“I‘m very excited because I get to represent the different countries and different continents - the supporters from the U.S. and South Sudan and all the friends all over the world.”

Marial moved to the United States as a 16-year-old and has permanent resident status there, although he is not a citizen. (Reporting by Tom Bartlett, Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

