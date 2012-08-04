FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Swimming-Belmonte, mum on cloud nine with second silver
August 4, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Swimming-Belmonte, mum on cloud nine with second silver

Peter Rutherford

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Spanish swimmer Mireia Belmonte Garcia planned to celebrate her first Olympic medal by doing a parachute jump. After winning a second, her mother is ready to jump out of a plane with her.

Belmonte took a surprise silver in the 800 metres freestyle on Friday, coming home well behind 15-year-old American sensation Katie Ledecky but ahead of Beijing champion and home favourite Rebecca Adlington.

Belmonte also picked up a silver in the 200 butterfly and accounts for two of Spain’s three medals at the London Games.

“I never thought I could get one medal here, not even talking about two,” she told a news conference on Saturday.

“Just to reach the final having beaten the Spanish record was a blessing.”

Now comes the unusual celebration.

“My mother said she will do the parachute with me,” she beamed.

Belmonte also had a slightly bizarre way of consoling Adlington after beating her to second.

“Both medals are the same for me. I had to try a little harder in the second race because it’s longer but I tried hard to beat Rebecca, she was the favourite with the crowd’s support,” she said.

“After the medal ceremony I told her I liked her nails.”

Garcia’s rise at the Games in two very different events has the media speculating what she could achieve in the future. However, the 21-year-old wanted to enjoy some quality time with her family before thinking about training again.

”My coach says I don’t have limits, but it’s difficult for me to believe that,“ she added. ”Right now I just want to rest because it’s been a hard year for me.

“Now I want to enjoy a little bit of a normal life, with normal people. When I get back to training I will think about the (2013) world championships in Barcelona.” (Editing by Mark Meadows)

