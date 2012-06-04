Olympics-Confident Magnussen ready for step up to global fame

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Australian sprint swimmer James Magnussen looks set to take the step up from national renown to global fame at the London Olympics, and he certainly has the confidence to deal with it.

Tall, with the typically chiselled physique of a swimmer, it is the 21-year-old world champion’s overwhelming, frequently articulated, confidence that first strikes you about him outside the pool.

In the water, Magnussen has backed up his words with times that have made him an overwhelming favourite to become the first Australian since Michael Wenden in 1968 to win men’s Olympic gold in the 100 metres freestyle on Aug. 1.

Christened the “Missile” by the media but known more prosaically as “Mags” or “Maggie” to his team mates, Magnussen has set three of the five fastest times of the year with his smooth, natural style and scorching finish.

Not for him, though, the cautious nod towards the talents of his rivals, nor the qualification of his exploits with caveats about how the only times that really matter will be set in London - Magnussen is relishing being the man to beat.

“I kind of like it, I get to sit back and see what everyone else does and sort of know what pace I need to swim and let everyone worry about me and swim my own race,” he said at the New South Wales championships earlier this year.

“The advantage is that I have those times on the board, I know exactly how I‘m going to swim my hundred and if they’re going to start changing their race plans then that’s their disadvantage,” he added.

Australia’s head swimming coach Leigh Nugent is keen to emphasise that Magnussen’s confidence is by no means arrogance.

“Some people don’t want to show that confidence verbally but James does,” he told Reuters. “But there’s no conceitedness about his confidence, he just says ‘these are the facts and this is what I‘m doing’. I think it’s a refreshing change.”

RELATIVE OBSCURITY

Magnussen emerged from relative obscurity as a teenager last year to swim the then fastest 100m time of the year in the world at the Australian national championships (48.29 seconds).

A few months later, the smalltown boy from Port Macquarie on the New South Wales coast had ended Australia’s 40-year wait for a world champion in the blue riband sprint in a stunning 47.63 in Shanghai.

He made an even more impressive start to 2012 which culminated at the Australian championships in March with a swim of 47.10 seconds, the fourth fastest of all time and still the best in the world this year by half a second.

Not satisfied with that, Magnussen immediately restated his goal of bettering Cesar Cielo’s world record of 46.91, which was set by the powerful Brazilian with the aid of the now-banned buoyancy suits.

“I‘m certainly not going to rest on my laurels,” he said after taking the national title in Adelaide.

“I‘m going to be doing everything within my power to break that world record because I do want to be considered the fastest man in history.”

There is a big difference in profile between the world championships and the pressure cooker athletes enter at the Olympics, where swimming takes centre stage in the sporting world for the first week of the Games.

Nugent is confident that Magnussen will be able to deal with it - in part because of his experience as a schoolboy rugby league player.

“He’s a pretty together young man. He seems to revel in a pressured environment. I guess when he was a young kid playing other sports, he might have developed the skills to deal with those pressures.”

“I think he can reach lofty heights,” Nugent added. “I think he can be one of those swimmers who people talk about for a long time like Matt Biondi and Pieter van den Hoogenband.” (Editing by Ossian Shine)