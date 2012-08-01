INTERVIEW-Olympics-Swimming-Golden girl never dreamt of success

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - As 15-year-old Ruta Meilutyte wound up her pre-Olympic training it did not cross her mind that she could end up on top of the rostrum with a 100 metres breaststroke gold medal wrapped around her neck.

Neither did she entertain the prospect when she set a new European record in qualifying and she still thought she could have come last when she touched the wall ahead of her nearest rival to become the Olympic champion on Monday.

”I didn’t think I could win gold not any point,“ she said. ”It came as a complete surprise when I touched. I was not looking round. I was not looking at which position I was in, whether I was last or I was first.

“I just thought I will do every thing I can and see how it goes.”

It went rather well. With a performance that belied her tender years, the youngster wrote her name up in lights in the story of this year’s Olympics.

A tyro of the swimming world, she displayed nerves of cold steel to withstand a delayed start that would have caused butterflies to stir in the stomach of even the most seasoned Olympian when the starting gun malfunctioned.

She then survived a fierce challenge from American world champion Rebecca Soni to become the first swimmer to win an Olympic medal competing under the Lithuania flag.

As she stepped onto the podium, the tears welled up, but her mind, she says, was totally blank.

“You know when you think and you have words in your head, but there was nothing,” she said.

”I think it was all too much for me. I felt really special, it was a dream moment and I was just trying to enjoy it but nothing was going through my head.

“It’s really just the biggest moment of my life, I was just trying to enjoy every minute of it but it’s just emotions rushing out. It was crazy.”

The medal did not then leave her side for the rest of the night.

“I didn’t know where to put it, I was a bit tired so I just went to bed with it in my pocket.”

Meilutyte, who speaks with a strikingly perfect English accent, has become an overnight celebrity in her native Lithuania with reports floating around of cocktails being named in her honour.

Her country’s president, Dalia Grybauskaite, had extended her stay in London for the race and was perched up in the stands, alongside Meilutyte’s grandmother, to watch her enter Lithuanian folklore.

“Back home everything has gone crazy,” she said.

“I never actually dreamed about so many people supporting me. So many people are interested in swimming now.”

Meilutyte’s mother died in a car accident in 2001 and her grandmother stepped into the role of parent to raise help raise her and her two older brothers.

Her father, Saulius, who had been working in the United States, returned to Lithuania when Ruta was eight, but in 2008 he moved to England and found work in a care home in Plymouth, a port town in the south west of the country.

Meilutyte, who hailed from Kaunas, Lithuania’s second largest city, followed him over at the age of 13.

After joining the local swimming club, she obtained a scholarship to a Plymouth fee-paying school with a respected elite swimming programme.

British diving’s great hope Tom Daley is a fellow pupil.

After her gold medal winning performance she is now set to enjoy the same celebrity status enjoyed by the young diver who shot to stardom when he won world championships gold in 2009.

His precedent, she hoped, would help cushion the blow of being suddenly dunked into a celebrity world.

“We’re all kind of in the same boat,” she said. “It’s great he’s going to the same school as me so I think people are quite used to it, so it won’t be as heavy for me.”

Juggling the joint existence of being a school girl and an elite athlete who trains twice a day and is up in the early hours of the morning to begin a gruelling training regime, has its difficulties.

Unsurprisingly, however, it seems little is beyond her.

“The teachers are always helping me. They know I train twice a day and they give me extra help and if I don’t hand in my homework they will give me extra time.”

Time is something that is firmly on her side.