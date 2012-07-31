FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's swimming 100m freestyle heats results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 9:57 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's swimming 100m freestyle heats results

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The United States' Nathan Adrian
was the top qualifier in the Olympic men's swimming 100m
freestyle heats at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time
of 48.19 at the Aquatics Centre in London. The other top
qualifiers were South Africa's Gideon Louw with 48.29 and the
Netherlands' Sebastiaan Verschuren with 48.37.
    
 Results Table
 
 Heat 8
 1.  Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands)   48.37 seconds 
 2.  James Magnussen (Australia)           48.38         
 3.  Brent Hayden (Canada)                 48.53         
 4.  Cullen Jones (U.S.)                   48.61         
 5.  Fabien Gilot (France)                 48.95         
 6.  Shaune Fraser (Cayman Islands)        48.99         
 7.  Luca Dotto (Italy)                    49.43         
 8.  Stefan Nystrand (Sweden)              49.55
    
 Heat 7
 1.  Pieter Timmers (Belgium)              48.54         
 2.  Konrad Czerniak (Poland)              48.67         
 3.  James Roberts (Australia)             48.93         
 3.  Yannick Agnel (France)                48.93         
 5.  Hanser Garcia (Cuba)                  48.97         
 6.  Marco Di Carli (Germany)              49.03         
 7.  Graeme Moore (South Africa)           49.29         
 8.  Nicolas Oliveira (Brazil)             49.51
    
 Heat 6
 1.  Nathan Adrian (U.S.)                  48.19         
 2.  Gideon Louw (South Africa)            48.29         
 3.  Brett Fraser (Cayman Islands)         48.54         
 4.  Nikita Lobintsev (Russia)             48.60         
 5.  Cesar Cielo (Brazil)                  48.67         
 6.  Filippo Magnini (Italy)               49.18         
 7.  Adam Brown (Britain)                  49.20         
 .   Daniil Izotov (Russia)                DNS
    
 Heat 5
 1.  Norbert Trandafir (Romania)           49.02         
 2.  Martin Verner (Czech Republic)        49.49         
 3.  David Dunford (Kenya)                 49.60         
 4.  Mindaugas Sadauskas (Lithuania)       49.78         
 5.  Dominik Meichtry (Switzerland)        49.95         
 6.  Kristian Gkolomeev (Greece)           50.08         
 .   Lu Zhiwu (China)                      DNS           
 .   Dominik Kozma (Hungary)               DNS
    
 Heat 4
 1.  Kemal Arda Gurdal (Turkey)            49.71         
 2.  Uvis Kalnins (Latvia)                 49.96         
 3.  Benjamin Hockin (Paraguay)            50.12         
 4.  Nabil Kebbab (Algeria)                50.37         
 5.  Yauhen Tsurkin (Belarus)              50.53         
 6.  Jose Melconian (Uruguay)              50.68         
 7.  Branden Whitehurst (Virgin Islands)   51.04         
 .   George Bovell (Trinidad & Tobago) DNS
    
 Heat 3
 1.  Sidni Hoxha (Albania)                 51.11         
 2.  Kevin Avila (Guatemala)               51.44         
 3.  Andrew Chetcuti (Malta)               51.67         
 4.  Jemal Le Grand (Aruba)                51.86         
 5.  Andrew Rutherfurd (Bolivia)           52.57         
 6.  Mohammad Bidaryan (Iran)              52.93         
 7.  Christopher Duenas (Guam)             53.37         
 8.  Mikayel Koloyan (Armenia)             53.82
    
 Heat 2
 1.  Esau Simpson (Grenada)                53.26         
 2.  Sergey Krovyakov (Turkmenistan)       54.43         
 3.  Paul Elaisa (Fiji)                    54.87         
 4.  Niall Roberts (Guyana)                55.66         
 5.  Andrei Tamir (Mongolia)               56.37         
 6.  Shane Mangroo (Seychelles)            56.46         
 7.  Omar Nunez (Nicaragua)                57.11         
 8.  Israr Hussain (Pakistan)              57.86
    
 Heat 1
 1.  Mamadou Soumare (Mali)                57.32         
 2.  Husham Ahmed (Maldives)               57.53         
 3.  Ammaar Ghadiyali (Tanzania)           1:01.07       
 4.  Beni-Bertrand Binobagira (Burundi)    1:04.57
    
 Qualified for Next Round
 1.   Nathan Adrian (U.S.)                48.19 seconds 
 2.   Gideon Louw (South Africa)          48.29         
 3.   Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands) 48.37         
 4.   James Magnussen (Australia)         48.38         
 5.   Brent Hayden (Canada)               48.53         
 6.   Brett Fraser (Cayman Islands)       48.54         
 6.   Pieter Timmers (Belgium)            48.54         
 8.   Nikita Lobintsev (Russia)           48.60         
 9.   Cullen Jones (U.S.)                 48.61         
 10.  Cesar Cielo (Brazil)                48.67         
 10.  Konrad Czerniak (Poland)            48.67         
 12.  James Roberts (Australia)           48.93         
 12.  Yannick Agnel (France)              48.93         
 14.  Fabien Gilot (France)               48.95         
 15.  Hanser Garcia (Cuba)                48.97         
 16.  Shaune Fraser (Cayman Islands)      48.99

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
