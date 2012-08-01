FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's swimming 100m freestyle final results
August 1, 2012

Olympics-Men's swimming 100m freestyle final results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nathan Adrian of the United States
won the gold medal in the men's swimming 100m freestyle event on
Wednesday. Australia's James Magnussen won the silver and
Canada's Brent Hayden won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1. Nathan Adrian (U.S.)                47.52 seconds 
 2. James Magnussen (Australia)         47.53         
 3. Brent Hayden (Canada)               47.80         
 4. Yannick Agnel (France)              47.84         
 5. Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands) 47.88         
 6. Cesar Cielo (Brazil)                47.92         
 7. Hanser Garcia (Cuba)                48.04         
 8. Nikita Lobintsev (Russia)           48.44

