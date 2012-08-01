Olympics-Men's swimming 100m freestyle final results

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nathan Adrian of the United States won the gold medal in the men's swimming 100m freestyle event on Wednesday. Australia's James Magnussen won the silver and Canada's Brent Hayden won the bronze. Results Table 1. Nathan Adrian (U.S.) 47.52 seconds 2. James Magnussen (Australia) 47.53 3. Brent Hayden (Canada) 47.80 4. Yannick Agnel (France) 47.84 5. Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands) 47.88 6. Cesar Cielo (Brazil) 47.92 7. Hanser Garcia (Cuba) 48.04 8. Nikita Lobintsev (Russia) 48.44