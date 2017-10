LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China’s Sun Yang won the men’s 1500 metres freestyle gold medal in world record time at the London Olympics on Saturday.

Sun clocked 14 minutes, 31.02 seconds to beat the 14:34.14 he set at last year’s world championships in Shanghai to win gold ahead of Canada’s Ryan Cochrane while Beijing Olympics champion Oussama Mellouli of Tunisia clinched bronze.