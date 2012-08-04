FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's swimming 1500m freestyle medal results
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's swimming 1500m freestyle medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's Sun Yang won the Olympic
gold medal in the men's swimming 1500m freestyle on Saturday.
Canada's Ryan Cochrane won the silver and Tunisia's Oussama
Mellouli won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1. Sun Yang (China)             14 minutes 31.02 seconds WR 
 2. Ryan Cochrane (Canada)       14:39.63                    
 3. Oussama Mellouli (Tunisia)   14:40.31                    
 4. Park Taehwan (South Korea)   14:50.61                    
 5. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy) 14:51.92                    
 6. Connor Jaeger (U.S.)         14:52.99                    
 7. Mateusz Sawrymowicz (Poland) 14:54.32                    
 8. Daniel Fogg (Britain)        15:00.76

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
