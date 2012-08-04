Olympics-Men's swimming 1500m freestyle medal results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's Sun Yang won the Olympic gold medal in the men's swimming 1500m freestyle on Saturday. Canada's Ryan Cochrane won the silver and Tunisia's Oussama Mellouli won the bronze. Results Table 1. Sun Yang (China) 14 minutes 31.02 seconds WR 2. Ryan Cochrane (Canada) 14:39.63 3. Oussama Mellouli (Tunisia) 14:40.31 4. Park Taehwan (South Korea) 14:50.61 5. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy) 14:51.92 6. Connor Jaeger (U.S.) 14:52.99 7. Mateusz Sawrymowicz (Poland) 14:54.32 8. Daniel Fogg (Britain) 15:00.76