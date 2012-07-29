FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Swimming-Grevers tops backstroke qualifiers
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Swimming-Grevers tops backstroke qualifiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - American Matt Grevers posted the fastest qualifying time for the men’s 100 metres backstroke at the London Olympics on Sunday.

Grevers, who was runner-up to his countryman Aaron Peirsol at the Beijing Games, steamed to victory in 52.92 seconds, conserving plenty of energy for the 4x100 freestyle relay heats, which were held in the same session.

China’s Cheng Feiyi was second overall while Grevers’ compatriot Nick Thoman was third fastest. World champion Camille Lacourt of France was fourth.

Lacourt’s joint world champion Jeremy Stravius, the pair dead heated in Shanghai, did not qualify for the Olympics after finishing third at the French trials earlier this year.

Grevers is the latest in a long line of great American backstrokers but spent most of his career in the shadows of Peirsol before succeeding his mantle when he retired. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.