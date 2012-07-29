Olympics-Men's Swimming 100m backstroke heat 1 results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Barbados' Bradley Ally won heat 1 of the Olympic men's swimming 100m backstroke heats with a time of 56.27 at the 2012 London Games on Sunday at the Aquatics Centre. Ally leads the Olympic men's Swimming 100m backstroke heat 1 round with a time of 56.27. Sri Lanka's Heshan Unamboowe is currently second with a time of 57.94 and Zambia's Zane Jordan is third with a time of 58.77 after the most recent heat. Heat 1 1. Bradley Ally (Barbados) 56.27 seconds 2. Heshan Unamboowe (Sri Lanka) 57.94 3. Zane Jordan (Zambia) 58.77