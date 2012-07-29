FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's Swimming 100m backstroke heat 1 results
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's Swimming 100m backstroke heat 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Barbados' Bradley Ally won heat
1 of the Olympic men's swimming 100m backstroke heats with a
time of 56.27 at the 2012 London Games on Sunday at the Aquatics
Centre.
    Ally leads the Olympic men's Swimming 100m backstroke heat 1
round with a time of 56.27.
    Sri Lanka's Heshan Unamboowe is currently second with a time
of 57.94 and Zambia's Zane Jordan is third with a time of 58.77
after the most recent heat.
 Heat 1
 1.  Bradley Ally (Barbados)      56.27 seconds 
 2.  Heshan Unamboowe (Sri Lanka) 57.94         
 3.  Zane Jordan (Zambia)         58.77

