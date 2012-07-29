Olympics-Men's Swimming 100m backstroke heat 2 results

LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago's George Richard Bovell won Heat 2 of the Olympic men's swimming 100m backstroke heats with a time of 55.22 at the 2012 London Games on Sunday at the Aquatics Centre. Results Table Heat 2 1. George Richard Bovell (Trinidad & Tobago) 55.22 seconds 2. Omar Pinzon Garcia (Colombia) 55.37 3. Pedro Medel (Cuba) 55.40 4. Oleksandr Isakov (Ukraine) 55.43 5. Park Seonkwan (Korea) 55.51 6. Alexandr Tarabrin (Kazakhstan) 55.55 7. I Gede Sudartawa (Indonesia) 55.99 8. Federico Grabich (Argentina) 56.56 (Editing by David Cutler)