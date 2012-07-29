FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's Swimming 100m backstroke heat 2 results
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's Swimming 100m backstroke heat 2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago's George Richard
Bovell won Heat 2 of the Olympic men's swimming 100m backstroke
heats with a time of 55.22 at the 2012 London Games on Sunday at
the Aquatics Centre.
    
Results Table
Heat 2
1.  George Richard Bovell (Trinidad & Tobago) 
                                          55.22 seconds 
2.  Omar Pinzon Garcia (Colombia)         55.37         
3.  Pedro Medel (Cuba)                    55.40         
4.  Oleksandr Isakov (Ukraine)            55.43         
5.  Park Seonkwan (Korea)                 55.51         
6.  Alexandr Tarabrin (Kazakhstan)        55.55         
7.  I Gede Sudartawa (Indonesia)          55.99         
8.  Federico Grabich (Argentina)          56.56         

 (Editing by David Cutler)

