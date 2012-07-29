Olympics-Men's swimming 100m backstroke semifinal 2 results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Men's swimming 100m backstroke semifinal 2 results at the 2012 London Games. Results Table Semifinal 2 1. Matthew Grevers (U.S.) 52.66 seconds 2. Ryosuke Irie (Japan) 53.29 3. Nick Thoman (U.S.) 53.47 4. Helge Meeuw (Germany) 53.52 5. Hayden Stoeckel (Australia) 53.74 6. Jan-Philip Glania (Germany) 53.90 7. Aschwin Wildeboer (Spain) 53.99 8. Gareth Kean (New Zealand) 54.00 Semifinal 1 1. Camille Lacourt (France) 53.03 2. Liam Tancock (Britain) 53.25 3. Cheng Feiyi (China) 53.50 4. Arkady Vyatchanin (Russia) 53.79 5. Nick Driebergen (Netherlands) 53.81 6. Aristeidis Grigoriadis (Greece) 54.20 7. Charles Francis (Canada) 54.42 8. Daniel Arnamnart (Australia) 54.48 Qualified for Next Round 1. Matthew Grevers (U.S.) 52.66 seconds 2. Camille Lacourt (France) 53.03 3. Liam Tancock (Britain) 53.25 4. Ryosuke Irie (Japan) 53.29 5. Nick Thoman (U.S.) 53.47 6. Cheng Feiyi (China) 53.50 7. Helge Meeuw (Germany) 53.52 8. Hayden Stoeckel (Australia) 53.74