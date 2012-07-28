Olympics-France's Giacomo Perez Dortona won men's swimming 100m breaststroke heat 3

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - France's Giacomo Perez Dortona won heat 3 of the Olympic men's swimming 100m breaststroke heats with a time of 1:00.59 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday at the Aquatics Centre in London. Greece's Panagiotis Samilidis is currently second with a time of 1:01.20 and Portugal's Carlos Almeida is third with a time of 1:01.40 after the most recent heat. Results Table Heat 3 1. Giacomo Perez Dortona (France) 1:00.59 2. Panagiotis Samilidis (Greece) 1:01.20 3. Carlos Almeida (Portugal) 1:01.40 4. Li Xiayan (China) 1:01.55 5. Martin Liivamagi (Estonia) 1:01.57 6. Dawid Szulich (Poland) 1:02.07 6. Imri Ganiel (Israel) 1:02.07 8. Dragos Agache (Romania) 1:02.93 Heat 2 1. Laurent Carnol (Luxembourg) 1:01.46 2. Caba Siladji (Serbia) 1:01.95 3. Vladislav Polyakov (Kazakhstan) 1:02.15 4. Edgar Crespo (Panama) 1:02.18 5. Jakob Sveinsson (Iceland) 1:02.65 6. Malick Fall (Senegal) 1:02.93 7. Azad Al-Barazi (Syria) 1:03.48 8. Danila Artiomov (Moldova) 1:03.57 Heat 1 1. Amini Fonua (Tonga) 1:03.65 2. Mubarak Albasher (United Arab Emirates) 1:05.26 3. Diguan Pigot (Suriname) 1:05.55 4. Wael Koubrousli (Lebanon) 1:07.06