FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-France's Giacomo Perez Dortona won men's swimming 100m breaststroke heat 3
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-France's Giacomo Perez Dortona won men's swimming 100m breaststroke heat 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - France's Giacomo Perez Dortona
won heat 3 of the Olympic men's swimming 100m breaststroke heats
with a time of 1:00.59 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday at
the Aquatics Centre in London.
    Greece's Panagiotis Samilidis is currently second with a
time of 1:01.20 and Portugal's Carlos Almeida is third with a
time of 1:01.40 after the most recent heat.
    
 Results Table
 Heat 3
 1.  Giacomo Perez Dortona (France)          1:00.59 
 2.  Panagiotis Samilidis (Greece)           1:01.20            
  
 3.  Carlos Almeida (Portugal)               1:01.40            
  
 4.  Li Xiayan (China)                       1:01.55            
  
 5.  Martin Liivamagi (Estonia)              1:01.57            
  
 6.  Dawid Szulich (Poland)                  1:02.07            
  
 6.  Imri Ganiel (Israel)                    1:02.07            
  
 8.  Dragos Agache (Romania)                 1:02.93
    
 Heat 2
 1.  Laurent Carnol (Luxembourg)             1:01.46            
  
 2.  Caba Siladji (Serbia)                   1:01.95            
  
 3.  Vladislav Polyakov (Kazakhstan)         1:02.15            
  
 4.  Edgar Crespo (Panama)                   1:02.18            
  
 5.  Jakob Sveinsson (Iceland)               1:02.65            
  
 6.  Malick Fall (Senegal)                   1:02.93            
  
 7.  Azad Al-Barazi (Syria)                  1:03.48            
  
 8.  Danila Artiomov (Moldova)               1:03.57

 Heat 1
 1.  Amini Fonua (Tonga)                     1:03.65            
  
 2.  Mubarak Albasher (United Arab Emirates) 1:05.26            
  
 3.  Diguan Pigot (Suriname)                 1:05.55            
  
 4.  Wael Koubrousli (Lebanon)               1:07.06

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.