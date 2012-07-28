FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-S.Africa's Van Der Burgh won men's Swimming 100m breaststroke semifinal 1
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 28, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-S.Africa's Van Der Burgh won men's Swimming 100m breaststroke semifinal 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Cameron Van Der
Burgh won semifinal 1 of the Olympic men's Swimming 100m
breaststroke semi-finals with a time of 58.83 at the 2012 London
Games on Saturday at the Aquatics Centre in London.
   Italy's Fabio Scozzoli was second with a time of 59.44 and
Australia's Brenton Rickard was third with a time of 59.50.

        
Results Table
 
1.  Cameron Van Der Burgh (South Africa) 58.83 seconds 
2.  Fabio Scozzoli (Italy)               59.44         
3.  Brenton Rickard (Australia)          59.50         
4.  Kosuke Kitajima (Japan)              59.69         
5.  Daniel Gyurta (Hungary)              59.74         
6.  Brendan Hansen (U.S.)                59.78         
7.  Ryo Tateishi (Japan)                 59.93         
8.  Felipe Lima (Brazil)                 1:00.08       

 (Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.