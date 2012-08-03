Olympics-Phelps of U.S. wins men's swimming 100m butterfly gold - results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The United States' Michael Phelps won the Olympic gold medal in the men's swimming 100m butterfly on Friday. South Africa's Chad Le Clos and Russia's Evgeny Korotyshkin won the silver with a time of 51.44. Results Table 1. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 51.21 seconds 2. Chad le Clos (South Africa) 51.44 2. Evgeny Korotyshkin (Russia) 51.44 4. Milorad Cavic (Serbia) 51.81 4. Steffen Deibler (Germany) 51.81 6. Joeri Verlinden (Netherlands) 51.82 7. Tyler McGill (U.S.) 51.88 8. Konrad Czerniak (Poland) 52.05