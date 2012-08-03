FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Phelps of U.S. wins men's swimming 100m butterfly gold - results
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Phelps of U.S. wins men's swimming 100m butterfly gold - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The United States' Michael Phelps
won the Olympic gold medal in the men's swimming 100m butterfly
on Friday.
    South Africa's Chad Le Clos and Russia's Evgeny Korotyshkin
won the silver with a time of 51.44.
 Results Table
 
 1. Michael Phelps (U.S.)         51.21 seconds 
 2. Chad le Clos (South Africa)   51.44          
 2. Evgeny Korotyshkin (Russia)   51.44         
 4. Milorad Cavic (Serbia)        51.81         
 4. Steffen Deibler (Germany)     51.81         
 6. Joeri Verlinden (Netherlands) 51.82         
 7. Tyler McGill (U.S.)           51.88         
 8. Konrad Czerniak (Poland)      52.05

