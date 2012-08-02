Olympics-Men's swimming 100m butterfly heat results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States' Michael Phelps was the top qualifier in heat 6 of the Olympic men's swimming 100m butterfly heats at the 2012 London Games on Thursday with a time of 51.72 at the Aquatics Centre in London. The other top qualifiers were South Africa's Chad Le Clos with 51.54, and Russia's Evgeny Korotyshkin with 51.84. Results Table Heat 6 1. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 51.72 seconds 2. Milorad Cavic (Serbia) 51.90 3. Joeri Verlinden (Netherlands) 52.07 4. Christopher Wright (Australia) 52.11 5. Nikolay Skvortsov (Russia) 52.12 6. Francois Heersbrandt (Belgium) 52.22 7. Takeshi Matsuda (Japan) 52.36 8. Antony James (Britain) 53.25 Heat 5 1. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 51.54 2. Konrad Czerniak (Poland) 51.85 3. Steffen Deibler (Germany) 51.92 4. Jason Dunford (Kenya) 52.23 5. Ivan Lendjer (Serbia) 52.40 6. Takuro Fujii (Japan) 52.49 7. Jayden Hadler (Australia) 52.52 8. Albert Subirats (Venezuela) 53.18 Heat 4 1. Evgeny Korotyshkin (Russia) 51.84 2. Tyler McGill (U.S.) 51.95 3. Zhou Jiawei (China) 52.06 4. Benjamin Starke (Germany) 52.36 5. Lars Froelander (Sweden) 52.47 6. Matteo Rivolta (Italy) 52.50 7. Michael Rock (Britain) 52.56 8. Kaio Almeida (Brazil) 53.14 Heat 3 1. Bence Pulai (Hungary) 52.19 2. Dinko Jukic (Austria) 52.22 3. Peter Mankoc (Slovenia) 52.44 4. Ryan Pini (Papua New Guinea) 52.68 5. Chang Gyucheol (Korea) 52.69 6. Joe Bartoch (Canada) 53.09 7. Clement Lefert (France) 53.22 8. Simao Morgado (Portugal) 53.26 Heat 2 1. Dominik Meichtry (Switzerland) 53.40 2. Pavel Sankovich (Belarus) 53.47 3. Joseph Isaac Schooling (Singapore) 53.63 4. Benjamin Hockin (Paraguay) 53.65 5. Daniel Bell (New Zealand) 53.76 6. Yauheni Lazuka (Azerbaijan) 53.86 7. Vytautas Janusaitis (Lithuania) 54.17 8. Stefanos Dimitriadis (Greece) 54.20 Heat 1 1. Sofyan El Gadi (Libya) 56.99 2. Mohanad Ahmed Dheyaa Al-Azzawi (Iraq) 1:00.71 3. Khalid Ismaeel Alibaba (Bahrain) 1:04.05 Qualified for Next Round 1. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 51.54 seconds 2. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 51.72 3. Evgeny Korotyshkin (Russia) 51.84 4. Konrad Czerniak (Poland) 51.85 5. Milorad Cavic (Serbia) 51.90 6. Steffen Deibler (Germany) 51.92 7. Tyler McGill (U.S.) 51.95 8. Zhou Jiawei (China) 52.06 9. Joeri Verlinden (Netherlands) 52.07 10. Christopher Wright (Australia) 52.11 11. Nikolay Skvortsov (Russia) 52.12 12. Bence Pulai (Hungary) 52.19 13. Dinko Jukic (Austria) 52.22 13. Francois Heersbrandt (Belgium) 52.22 15. Jason Dunford (Kenya) 52.23