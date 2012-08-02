FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's swimming 100m butterfly semi-final results
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's swimming 100m butterfly semi-final results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The top qualifiers in the Olympic
men's swimming 100m butterfly semi-finals on Thursday were
Michael Phelps of the United States, South Africa's Chad le Clos
and Tyler McGill of the United States.
    
 Results Table
 
 Semifinal 2
 1.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa)    51.42 seconds 
 2.  Tyler McGill (U.S.)            51.61         
 3.  Milorad Cavic (Serbia)         51.66         
 4.  Joeri Verlinden (Netherlands)  51.75         
 5.  Evgeny Korotyshkin (Russia)    51.85         
 6.  Dinko Jukic (Austria)          51.99         
 7.  Nikolay Skvortsov (Russia)     52.03         
 8.  Jason Dunford (Kenya)          52.16         

 Semifinal 1
 1.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)          50.86         
 2.  Steffen Deibler (Germany)      51.76         
 3.  Konrad Czerniak (Poland)       51.78         
 4.  Chris Wright (Australia)       52.11         
 5.  Zhou Jiawei (China)            52.30         
 6.  Bence Pulai (Hungary)          52.40         
 6.  Benjamin Starke (Germany)      52.40         
 8.  Francois Heersbrandt (Belgium) 52.71         

 Qualified for Next Round
 1.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)         50.86 seconds 
 2.  Chad le Clos (South Africa)   51.42         
 3.  Tyler McGill (U.S.)           51.61         
 4.  Milorad Cavic (Serbia)        51.66         
 5.  Joeri Verlinden (Netherlands) 51.75         
 6.  Steffen Deibler (Germany)     51.76         
 7.  Konrad Czerniak (Poland)      51.78         
 8.  Evgeny Korotyshkin (Russia)   51.85

