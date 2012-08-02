Olympics-Men's swimming 100m butterfly semi-final results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The top qualifiers in the Olympic men's swimming 100m butterfly semi-finals on Thursday were Michael Phelps of the United States, South Africa's Chad le Clos and Tyler McGill of the United States. Results Table Semifinal 2 1. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 51.42 seconds 2. Tyler McGill (U.S.) 51.61 3. Milorad Cavic (Serbia) 51.66 4. Joeri Verlinden (Netherlands) 51.75 5. Evgeny Korotyshkin (Russia) 51.85 6. Dinko Jukic (Austria) 51.99 7. Nikolay Skvortsov (Russia) 52.03 8. Jason Dunford (Kenya) 52.16 Semifinal 1 1. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 50.86 2. Steffen Deibler (Germany) 51.76 3. Konrad Czerniak (Poland) 51.78 4. Chris Wright (Australia) 52.11 5. Zhou Jiawei (China) 52.30 6. Bence Pulai (Hungary) 52.40 6. Benjamin Starke (Germany) 52.40 8. Francois Heersbrandt (Belgium) 52.71 Qualified for Next Round 1. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 50.86 seconds 2. Chad le Clos (South Africa) 51.42 3. Tyler McGill (U.S.) 51.61 4. Milorad Cavic (Serbia) 51.66 5. Joeri Verlinden (Netherlands) 51.75 6. Steffen Deibler (Germany) 51.76 7. Konrad Czerniak (Poland) 51.78 8. Evgeny Korotyshkin (Russia) 51.85