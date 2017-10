LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - Dominican Republic's Nicholas Schwab Alfaro won Heat 1 of the Olympic men's Swimming 200m freestyle heats with a time of 1:53.41 at the 2012 London Games on Sunday at the Aquatics Centre in London. Results Table 1. Nicholas Schwab Alfaro (Dominican Republic) 1 min 53.41 2. Mathieu Marquet (Mauritius) 1:58.91 3. Anderson Chee Wei Lim (Brunei Darussalam) 2:02.26