LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - Finland's Matias Koski won Heat 2 of the Olympic men's swimming 200m freestyle heats with a time of 1:49.84 at the 2012 London Games on Sunday at the Aquatics Centre. Heat 2 1. Matias Koski (Finland) 1 minute 49.84 seconds 2. Radovan Siljevski (Serbia) 1:51.40 3. Mario Montoya (Costa Rica) 1:51.66 4. Sebastian Jahnsen Madico (Peru) 1:52.36 5. Jessie Lacuna (Philippines) 1:52.91 6. Raul Martinez Colomer (Puerto Rico) 1:54.23 (Editing by David Cutler)