Olympics-Men's swimming 200m freestyle Heat 4 results

July 29 (Reuters) - LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Daniil Izotov won heat 4 of the Olympic men's Swimming 200m freestyle heats with a time of 1:46.61 at the 2012 London Games on Sunday at the Aquatics Centre in London. Heat 4 1. Daniil Izotov (Russia) 1 minute 46.61 seconds 2. Robbie Renwick (Britain) 1:46.86 3. Paul Biedermann (Germany) 1:47.27 4. Gregory Mallet (France) 1:47.39 5. Dominik Meichtry (Switzerland) 1:47.97 6. Ieuan Lloyd (Britain) 1:48.52 7. Clemens Rapp (Germany) 1:48.75 8. Marco Belotti (Italy) 1:49.