Olympics-Men's swimming 200m freestyle Heat 4 results
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's swimming 200m freestyle Heat 4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - Russia's
Daniil Izotov won heat 4 of the Olympic men's Swimming 200m
freestyle heats with a time of 1:46.61 at the 2012 London Games
on Sunday at the Aquatics Centre in London.
 
Heat 4
1.  Daniil Izotov (Russia)               1 minute 46.61 seconds 
2.  Robbie Renwick (Britain)             1:46.86                
3.  Paul Biedermann (Germany)            1:47.27                
4.  Gregory Mallet (France)              1:47.39                
5.  Dominik Meichtry (Switzerland)       1:47.97                
6.  Ieuan Lloyd (Britain)                1:48.52                
7.  Clemens Rapp (Germany)               1:48.75                
8.  Marco Belotti (Italy)                1:49.

