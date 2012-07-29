FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's Swimming 200m freestyle Heat 6 results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's Swimming 200m freestyle Heat 6 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - France's
Yannick Agnel was the top qualifier in heat 6 of the Olympic
men's Swimming 200m freestyle heats at the 2012 London Games on
Sunday with a time of 1:46.60 at the Aquatics Centre in London.
 
Heat 6
1.  Yannick Agnel (France)               1 minute 46.60 seconds 
2.  Park Tae-Hwan (Korea)                1:46.79                
3.  Kenrick Monk (Australia)             1:46.94                
4.  Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands)  1:47.31                
5.  Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia)     1:47.50                
6.  Artem Lobuzov (Russia)               1:47.91                
7.  Matthew Stanley (New Zealand)        1:48.19                
8.  Shaune Fraser (Cayman Islands)       1:48.53

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.