Olympics-Men's Swimming 200m freestyle Heat 6 results

July 29 (Reuters) - LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - France's Yannick Agnel was the top qualifier in heat 6 of the Olympic men's Swimming 200m freestyle heats at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time of 1:46.60 at the Aquatics Centre in London. Heat 6 1. Yannick Agnel (France) 1 minute 46.60 seconds 2. Park Tae-Hwan (Korea) 1:46.79 3. Kenrick Monk (Australia) 1:46.94 4. Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands) 1:47.31 5. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 1:47.50 6. Artem Lobuzov (Russia) 1:47.91 7. Matthew Stanley (New Zealand) 1:48.19 8. Shaune Fraser (Cayman Islands) 1:48.53