Olympics-Swimming-Clary pips Lochte in 200m backstroke heats
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Swimming-Clary pips Lochte in 200m backstroke heats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ryan Lochte, conserving his energy for one of the most brutal challenges in Olympic swimming, safely navigated his way into the semi-finals of the 200 metres backstroke on Wednesday.

Lochte won his morning heat in a time of one minute 56.36 seconds to qualify second fastest overall behind his American team mate Tyler Clary.

Lochte is the Olympic champion in the event and the clear favourite to win the gold but faces an extra challenge because he is swimming the 200 individual medley against Michael Phelps on the same days.

China’s Zhang Fenglin was third fastest overall in the backstroke heats, just ahead of Japan’s Ryosuke Irie. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

