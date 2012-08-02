Olympics-Men's swimming 200m backstroke medal results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tyler Clary of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the men's swimming 200m backstroke on Thursday. Japan's Ryosuke Irie won the silver and Ryan Lochte of the United States won the bronze. Results Table 1. Tyler Clary (U.S.) 1 minute 53.41 seconds 2. Ryosuke Irie (Japan) 1:53.78 3. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 1:53.94 4. Radoslaw Kawecki (Poland) 1:55.59 4. Zhang Fenglin (China) 1:55.59 6. Kazuki Watanabe (Japan) 1:57.03 7. Yakov Toumarkin (Israel) 1:57.62 8. Mitch Larkin (Australia) 1:58.02