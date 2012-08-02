FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's swimming 200m backstroke medal results
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's swimming 200m backstroke medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tyler Clary of the United States
won the Olympic gold medal in the men's swimming 200m backstroke
on Thursday. Japan's Ryosuke Irie won the silver and Ryan Lochte
of the United States won the bronze.
 
 Results Table
 
 1. Tyler Clary (U.S.)           1 minute 53.41 seconds 
 2. Ryosuke Irie (Japan)         1:53.78                
 3. Ryan Lochte (U.S.)           1:53.94                
 4. Radoslaw Kawecki (Poland)    1:55.59                
 4. Zhang Fenglin (China)        1:55.59                
 6. Kazuki Watanabe (Japan)      1:57.03                
 7. Yakov Toumarkin (Israel)     1:57.62                
 8. Mitch Larkin (Australia)     1:58.02

