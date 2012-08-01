Olympics-Swimming-Silver lining for Britain's swim team

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Michael Jamieson, cheered on by an ecstatic crowd, gave the home nation its first male swimming medal of the London Games, taking silver in the 200 metres breaststroke and only narrowly missing becoming the first British swimmer since 1988 to win gold.

Scottish-born Jamieson - the fastest qualifier for the final - was the slowest off the blocks on Wednesday, but after a controlled race he powered through the final 50 metres, closing in on world champion Daniel Gyurta.

He failed to close the gap with Gyurta, renowned for the speed of his final length, and the Hungarian swept through to break a world record.

But Jamieson swam a personal best and took what was the first breaststroke medal for British men since 1992, reviving a tradition of success in the event.

He finished just 0.15 seconds behind Gyurta.

“Daniel has the fastest last 50 in the world, so I knew I had to have something left for the last leg,” the 23-year-old Jamieson said. “I ran out of space a little bit at the end.”

The son of a former semi-professional soccer player, Jamieson took up swimming at the age of four, after overcoming his dislike of the cold water.

He was initially a medley swimmer but has come to specialise in breaststroke.

The 23-year-old, who said he can consume over 6,000 calories a day, came fifth in the 2011 world championships - a good sign as, historically, Olympic medallists come from among the top performers in the previous year’s meet.

British male swimmers have not won an Olympic title since Adrian Moorhouse won gold in the 100m breaststroke in Seoul and Jamieson’s silver medal is a lift for British male swimmers, overshadowed by the women’s team in Beijing.

It is also a welcome boost for the broader team, which has seen little action on the podium.

The only other pool medal so far has been Rebecca Adlington’s bronze in the 400 freestyle.

“For me, I’ve had the meet of my life,” Jamieson, grinning broadly, said. “Swimming full of confidence, in front of a crowd like this is a (recipe) for fast swimming.”

Jamieson’s silver, the 100th swimming medal for Britain, came as the hosts claimed their first two golds, thanks to the women’s rowing pair and cyclist Bradley Wiggins, who ended an increasingly feverish wait.

“It’s been a great day for us,” Jamieson said. “I think everybody has been lifted today.”

Jamieson swam the final alongside training partner Andrew Willis, who raced in the neighbouring lane.

Neither had swam an Olympic final, and the race pitted them against veterans of the stroke, from Australia’s Brenton Rickard to Japan’s Kosuke Kitajima, who took gold in Beijing.

Willis came eighth, behind Rickard.