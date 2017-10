LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Daniel Gyurta of Hungary won the men’s 200 metres breaststroke in world record time at the London Olympics on Wednesday.

Gyurta clocked two minutes, 07.28 seconds to break the 2:07.31 set by Australia’s Christian Sprenger in 2009 to win gold ahead of Michael Jamieson of Britain, who won silver while Japan’s Ryo Tateishi clinched bronze.