Olympics-Men's swimming 200m breaststroke medal results

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's Daniel Gyurta won the Olympic gold medal in the men's swimming 200m breaststroke on Wednesday. Britain's Michael Jamieson won the silver and Japan's Ryo Tateishi won the bronze. Results Table 1. Daniel Gyurta (Hungary) 2 minutes 7.28 seconds 2. Michael Jamieson (Britain) 2:07.43 3. Ryo Tateishi (Japan) 2:08.29 4. Kosuke Kitajima (Japan) 2:08.35 5. Scott Weltz (U.S.) 2:09.02 6. Clark Burckle (U.S.) 2:09.25 7. Brenton Rickard (Australia) 2:09.28 8. Andrew Willis (Britain) 2:09.44