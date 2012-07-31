FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Swimming-Kitajima gets last chance for three-peat
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Swimming-Kitajima gets last chance for three-peat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kosuke Kitajima will get one last chance to complete the elusive golden treble after booking his place in the final of the men’s 200 metres breaststroke at the London Olympics.

Kitajima won the breaststroke double at Athens in 2004 and Beijing four years later and is locked in a race with Michael Phelps to become the first male swimmer to win the same individual event at three Olympics.

When Phelps failed to win a medal in the 400 medley on Saturday, Kitajima got the opportunity to become the first but he missed the podium altogether in the 100 final.

Phelps seemed certain to reach the milestone in Tuesday’s 200 butterfly final but suffered a shock defeat, opening the window for Kitajima although he faces a stiff challenge.

He finished fifth overall with a semi-final time of two minutes 09.03 seconds, almost a second behind Britain’s Michael Jamieson, the fastest qualifier and Hungary’s Daniel Gyurta, the world champion in 2009 and 2011, who was second.

“If I have a chance to win gold I’ll try my very best to get it,” Kitajima said.

“For the final I want to get my best record and start with good feelings.” (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.